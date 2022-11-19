  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ten arrested in the murder of Madambakkam panchayat president

November 19, 2022 06:37 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police have cracked the murder of Madambakkam panchayat president Venkatesan with the arrest of ten persons on Saturday. A search has been launched for four more persons.

S. Venkatesan, 48, panchayat president of Madambakkam, was on Thursday murdered while he was talking with two ward members near a private hospital in Raghavendra Nagar, Mambakkam.

Based on a complaint given by Sathyanarayanan, 52, a ward member, Manimangalam police took up investigation. Four special teams were formed to trace the accused.

Initially, the police nabbed six of the gang who tried to escape on seeing the team and subsequently arrested four others.

The police said the arrested admitted that they murdered Venkatesan to avenge the killing of brothers of their gang leader Mohammed Yakob, 35. The police seized knives, a two-wheeler and blood-stained clothes.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.