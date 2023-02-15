Six arrested in the murder of fish vendor

February 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tambaram police arrested the six persons who were involved in the murder of fish vendor D. Parthiban at Mannivakkam on Tuesday evening.

The fish vendor was murdered by a gang led by Prashanth to avenge the death of his brother Praveenkumar in Otteri on Monday.

A senior officer said the six accused were apprehended after Commissioner A. Amalraj formed three special police teams. Based on a tip-off about the accused persons proceeding in a car, the police teams created checkposts on the Wallajabad-Vandalur Road and nabbed the culprits. The six accused have been identified as Prashanth, Ajay, Pradeep, Dinesh, Dhanushkumar and Praveen.

All the six accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.