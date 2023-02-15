HamberMenu
Six arrested in the murder of fish vendor

A fish vendor was murdered by a gang at Mannivakkam; based on a tip-off police put up check posts on Wallajabad-Vandalur Road and nabbed the six

February 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tambaram police arrested the six persons who were involved in the murder of fish vendor D. Parthiban at Mannivakkam on Tuesday evening.

The fish vendor was murdered by a gang led by Prashanth to avenge the death of his brother Praveenkumar in Otteri on Monday.

A senior officer said the six accused were apprehended after Commissioner A. Amalraj formed three special police teams. Based on a tip-off about the accused persons proceeding in a car, the police teams created checkposts on the Wallajabad-Vandalur Road and nabbed the culprits. The six accused have been identified as Prashanth, Ajay, Pradeep, Dinesh, Dhanushkumar and Praveen.

All the six accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

