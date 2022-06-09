Six arrested in kidnap case

The gang resorted to the crime after a truck yard owner refused to pay it money

The gang resorted to the crime after a truck yard owner refused to pay it money

CHENNAI Six persons were arrested on charges of kidnapping three workers from a truck yard at Ponneri after the owner of the yard refused to pay money.

The police said a gang of suspected rowdy elements from Tiruvallur on Tuesday evening came to the yard on Sholavaram bypass at Ponneri and enquired with the workers about the whereabouts of the truck owner.

The workers, P. Jeyaprakash, 29, K. Babu, 21, and R. Manikandan, 35, said that the owner was out of town and asked them to return after a few days. However, the gang contacted the owner over phone and later kidnapped the three workers in a car. They were abandoned near Red Hills on Wednesday.

The police said the gang threatened the owner two weeks ago after he refused to pay it the protection money. Irked over this, the gang kidnapped the workers. Following a complaint from the wife of one of the workers, the Sholavaram police registered a case and traced the gang which was hiding near Kavangarai in Puzhal. The police arrested six men — G. Ganesh, 25, Kavangarai, B. Praveen Kumar, 22, M. Jeyakumar, 24, A. Deepak, 24, A. Muhammed Ali, 38, and Y.M. Raju, 40. Two cars along with mobile phones, machetes and logs were seized from the gang.