ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested in Chennai for possession of drugs

Published - July 02, 2024 10:37 am IST - CHENNAI

Police said they seized over 2,750 pills from the men

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police have arrested six men who were allegedly in possession of painkiller tablets that they were planning to sell. The men had no prescriptions for the drugs. Over 2,750 pain killer tablets were seized from them. 

Following a tip-off, a police team led by the Koyambedu Inspector on Sunday (June 30, 2024) morning mounted surveillance at TDN Nagar Estate and intercepted six men who were behaving suspiciously. On searching their bag, police found the tablets. The suspects have been identified as M. Haris, 25, V. Vijayakumar, 22, P. Ajay, 22, M. Gokul, 23 and V. Manickam, 21 of Mettukuppam. All of them were arrested and a 17- year old juvenile was also secured in connection with the offence. 

Police said 2,750 nitrazepam and other pain relief tablets were seized from them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US