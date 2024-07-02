GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six arrested in Chennai for possession of drugs

Police said they seized over 2,750 pills from the men

Published - July 02, 2024 10:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police have arrested six men who were allegedly in possession of painkiller tablets that they were planning to sell. The men had no prescriptions for the drugs. Over 2,750 pain killer tablets were seized from them. 

Following a tip-off, a police team led by the Koyambedu Inspector on Sunday (June 30, 2024) morning mounted surveillance at TDN Nagar Estate and intercepted six men who were behaving suspiciously. On searching their bag, police found the tablets. The suspects have been identified as M. Haris, 25, V. Vijayakumar, 22, P. Ajay, 22, M. Gokul, 23 and V. Manickam, 21 of Mettukuppam. All of them were arrested and a 17- year old juvenile was also secured in connection with the offence. 

Police said 2,750 nitrazepam and other pain relief tablets were seized from them.

