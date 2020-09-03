Six arrested for selling ganja in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI

03 September 2020 00:00 IST

They were operating from an apartment during the lockdown after procuring material from Andhra Pradesh.

The Nungambakkam police on Wednesday arrested 6 persons, including a tuition teacher and two college students, for possessing and selling ganja in the city.

Following information, a special team led by the Nungambakkam police inspector raided the house on Tuesday. They found a huge quantity of ganja and arrested Mohammed Hassan, 26, of Nungambakkam, who is a tuition teacher and his associates — Divanji, 25, a migrant labourer from Haryana, Abilash, 23, a pharmacy student, Saikrishna, 23, a catering student, Mojesh, 21, and Sheik Noor Ahamed from Guntur.

Police seized 10 kg of ganja and a car used to supply customers.

Gutkha seized

Meanwhile, Thirumullaivoyal police seized 970 kg of gutkha from a house and launched a manhunt to nab the suspect Murugesan who stocked the banned products.