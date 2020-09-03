Chennai

Six arrested for selling ganja in Nungambakkam

The Nungambakkam police on Wednesday arrested 6 persons, including a tuition teacher and two college students, for possessing and selling ganja in the city.

They were operating from an apartment during the lockdown after procuring material from Andhra Pradesh.

Following information, a special team led by the Nungambakkam police inspector raided the house on Tuesday. They found a huge quantity of ganja and arrested Mohammed Hassan, 26, of Nungambakkam, who is a tuition teacher and his associates — Divanji, 25, a migrant labourer from Haryana, Abilash, 23, a pharmacy student, Saikrishna, 23, a catering student, Mojesh, 21, and Sheik Noor Ahamed from Guntur.

Police seized 10 kg of ganja and a car used to supply customers.

Gutkha seized

Meanwhile, Thirumullaivoyal police seized 970 kg of gutkha from a house and launched a manhunt to nab the suspect Murugesan who stocked the banned products.

