Six arrested for robbery

Six persons, who allegedly waylaid a bar supervisor and robbed him of ₹7.8 lakh in the Seiyur police station limits in Chengalpattu district, were arrested on Sunday. The police recovered the money from them.

The police said that Suresh Kumar, 46, a bar supervisor of TASMAC in Palur, Madhuranthakam, and his friend Shankar, 30 were returning home in Irumbedu village, carrying the day’s collection on January 17. They were intercepted by four people near Ammanur and attacked with machetes.

The gang fled after robbing Mr. Kumar.

Mr. Kumar and Mr. Shankar were later admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital.

