Six arrested for robbery in Chennai

August 28, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kodungaiyur Police on Monday arrested six suspects, who allegedly stole a gold chain and cash from people who were playing cards.

Police said K. Ravi, 67, a resident of Erukkanchery, Kodungaiyur, was playing cards with his friends on the night of August 23, 2023, in West Indira Nagar, Erukkanchery. Around 10 persons who came in an autorickshaw and two-wheelers threatened Ravi and the others who were playing cards with him, and at knife point, the gang stole a gold chain of 2.5 sovereigns along with ₹20,000 in cash and five mobile phones.

Following the arrest, police recovered a gold chain, an autorickshaw, a two-wheeler and three knives from the gang. On inquiry, police found that the gang has a previous history of multiple offences: 12 cases for offences including murder and attempt to murder are pending against one member, Ajay Budha, six cases including murder against another memeber, Premkumar and four cases including murder against a third, Yuvaraj.