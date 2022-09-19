Six arrested for murdering wanted criminal in Chennai 

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 19, 2022 21:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ennore police arrested six accused for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old rowdy on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Zahir Hussain, 32, who was a resident of VoC Nagar, Ennore and had a few criminal cases against him. He was an autorickshaw driver. The police said while he was standing near the railway track at Kamarajar Nagar on Sunday night, a gang of six men indiscriminately attacked him with knives. The assailants left the place after hacking him to death.

On information, the police personnel from Ennore rushed to the spot and began investigation after sending the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On investigation, the police arrested six persons, including Arun Kumar, 22, Karthik alias Attu Karthik, 26, Kishore, 22, Ramesh Kumar, 28, and two others from Ennore. The police said Zahir Hussain was murdered due to previous enmity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
murder

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app