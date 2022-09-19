Six arrested for murdering wanted criminal in Chennai

Special Correspondent September 19, 2022 21:02 IST

The Ennore police arrested six accused for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old rowdy on Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Zahir Hussain, 32, who was a resident of VoC Nagar, Ennore and had a few criminal cases against him. He was an autorickshaw driver. The police said while he was standing near the railway track at Kamarajar Nagar on Sunday night, a gang of six men indiscriminately attacked him with knives. The assailants left the place after hacking him to death.

On information, the police personnel from Ennore rushed to the spot and began investigation after sending the body to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.

On investigation, the police arrested six persons, including Arun Kumar, 22, Karthik alias Attu Karthik, 26, Kishore, 22, Ramesh Kumar, 28, and two others from Ennore. The police said Zahir Hussain was murdered due to previous enmity.