Six arrested for murder within three hours in Sholavaram 

The Sholavaram police have arrested six suspects for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man on Thursday night due to previous enmity and causing injuries to another man. Police said the arrests were made within three hours of the incident being reported.

Police said they received information from the public on Friday morning about the murder of a youth whose body was lying in VGP Medu. The investigation revealed that the deceased was V. Dhanush, 22, and his friend G.Seenu was also stabbed. Based on the complaint given by Dhanush’s brother, the police launched a probe after recovering the body and sending the injured man to a hospital

Investigation further revealed that last week, Dhanush and his elder brother Vinodh were travelling on their two-wheeler when a lorry coming in the opposite direction hit their vehicle. Their bike was damaged and Dhanush sustained minor injuries. The duo, in revenge, damaged the lorry. The lorry owner, R. Kumar, told them that he would bear the expenses for repairing the bike. Both the groups dispersed.

A couple of days ago, Dhanush called Kumar and demanded that he repair the bike. An argument broke out between them. Kumar came to the spot with his friends and murdered Dhanush and attacked his friend.

The police arrested R. Kumar, 30, V. Karthick, 26, S. Manikandan, 34, J. Iyappan, 30, R. Santhosh, 18, and M. Raja alias Mohan Kumar, 27, of VGP Medu and adjoining places.