Six arrested for murder of history sheeter in Ponneri

Special Correspondent May 09, 2022 18:36 IST

The accused allegedly waylaid and attacked the 31-year-old man while he was riding a bike with his associate in the pillion in Vempakkam Pallam on Sunday night

The Ponneri police on Monday arrested six persons for allegedly murdering a 31-year-old history sheeter in Vembakkam Pallam village near Ponneri. The police said the victim, Jawahar, 40, was a native of Vembakkam Pallam and wanted for two murders and ganja peddling in Ponneri and Minjur. He had gone into hiding as the police were searching for him. On Sunday night, when he was riding a bike with his friend in the village, a gang waylaid and attacked him. The assailants fled the spot after he died. Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police R.V. Varunkumar conducted an inquiry and formed special teams to nab the accused. On investigation, the police arrested six persons who were identified as Viji, 33, of Vembakkam Pallam; Karthik alias Mottai Karthik, 33, of Thada Perumbakkam; Aatchi alias Rajavelu, 25; Vasanth alias Vasanthakumar, 23; S. Surya, 29; and Balaji, 23, of Vembakkam Pallam. The police said Viji and Jawahar were relatives. The police suspect that personal enmity between the two could be the motive for the murderous attack.



