Six arrested for murder of autorickshaw driver in Villivakkam

July 14, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested six suspects for allegedly murdering an autorickshaw driver in Villivakkam.

The police said Sadam Hussain alias Appu, 25, of S.M. Nagar, Pallavan Salai, had rented out his autorickshaw to Vijayakumar, 36, of Villivakkam, who failed to make regular rent payments. On Tuesday, he met Vijayakumar and demanded the rent, which caused a quarrel between them.

Vijayakumar and his associates murdered Sadam Hussain and escaped. After investigating, the Villivakkam police arrested the suspects Vijayakumar, S. Alexander ,29, and four others.

