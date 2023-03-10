Six arrested for murder of auto driver at Muthamizh Nagar

March 10, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Kodungaiyur police on Friday arrested six persons for allegedly murdering an autorickshaw driver, who had a history of crime, in Muthamizh Nagar because of previous enmity.

Karuppa alias R. Ragupathy, 30, of Muthamizh Nagar was facing 16 criminal cases in Basin Bridge police station limits. He used to drive an autorickshaw for a living. Around 7.45 a.m. on Thursday, when Ragupathy was sitting in his vehicle near Muthamizh Nagar, seven men arrived in two autorickshaws and hacked him indiscriminately. The gang threatened the onlookers and sped away. Passersby rushed Ragupathy to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The Kodugaiyur police took up investigation based on a complaint given by his wife Geetha.

A special team arrested six persons who were identified as Mani alias Manikandan, 26, of Choolai; K. Suresh, 28, of Kodungaiyur; P. Manikandan, alias Vellai Mani, 30, of Otteri; K. Balaji, 33, of Nolambur; G. Seemanraj, 40, of Pattinapakkam; and D. Rafeeq, 26, of Korukkupet. Three knives and an autorickshaw were seized from them.

During investigation, the police learnt that Ragupathy attacked and abused Manikandan while they were consuming liquor at the former’s house on Wednesday. Manikandan and his associates murdered Ragupathy to avenge this humiliation, said the police. Two of the accused have criminal cases against them. A search has been launched for one more person who is reported to be absconding.