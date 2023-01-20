ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested for kidnapping realtor in Ambattur  

January 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The businessman was kidnapped for allegedly not returning an advance of ₹5 lakh which he had taken from the accused over a land deal

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur Estate Police have arrested six persons on charge of kidnapping a real estate businessman from Athipet.

The police said J. Sivaranjani, 27, of ICF Colony, Athipet, on Thursday lodged a complaint stating that her husband Jayaram had been kidnapped. He was into real estate business. She alleged that Devaraj and his men kidnapped her husband following a dispute over returning ₹5 lakh advance given by them for buying land. She said the kidnappers demanded money for his release.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a special team led by Ambattur Estate Police Inspector to trace the accused. The special team rescued Mr. Jayaram and arrested six persons who were identified as N. Diwakar, 40, N. Devaraj, 40, both of Chintadripet; S. Hemanathan, 41, and K. Balaji, 38, both of Ponneri, S. Stephen Raj, 36, of Ayapakkam and L. Dinesh Kumar, 23, of Athipet. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / kidnapping

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US