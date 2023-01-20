HamberMenu
Six arrested for kidnapping realtor in Ambattur  

The businessman was kidnapped for allegedly not returning an advance of ₹5 lakh which he had taken from the accused over a land deal

January 20, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ambattur Estate Police have arrested six persons on charge of kidnapping a real estate businessman from Athipet.

The police said J. Sivaranjani, 27, of ICF Colony, Athipet, on Thursday lodged a complaint stating that her husband Jayaram had been kidnapped. He was into real estate business. She alleged that Devaraj and his men kidnapped her husband following a dispute over returning ₹5 lakh advance given by them for buying land. She said the kidnappers demanded money for his release.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore formed a special team led by Ambattur Estate Police Inspector to trace the accused. The special team rescued Mr. Jayaram and arrested six persons who were identified as N. Diwakar, 40, N. Devaraj, 40, both of Chintadripet; S. Hemanathan, 41, and K. Balaji, 38, both of Ponneri, S. Stephen Raj, 36, of Ayapakkam and L. Dinesh Kumar, 23, of Athipet. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

