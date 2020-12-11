Six arrested for kidnapping three-month-old infant

The accused tried to give the baby in adoption a month ago

The Koyambedu police have arrested six persons in connection with the kidnap of a child from Koyambedu a month ago.

According to the police, Sanjana, three-month-old child of Ramesh and Sandhya, was kidnapped from the Koyambedu market complex last month. However, the next day, the child was found abandoned in Ambattur Industrial Estate.

A special team, headed by Koyambedu inspector Chidambara Murugesan, was formed to nab the suspects. “We narrowed down on some suspects using CCTV footage. Investigations revealed that Babu, an autorickshaw driver, was behind the abduction,” said a police officer.

Babu, his wife Gayatri and their juvenile son were behind the kidnap. “Abhinaya, who runs a catering unit, wanted to adopt a child and she had sought help from her employee Sengottuvan. He, in turn, requested Ganesh, a cook, to identify a child for his boss to adopt in a legal manner,” said a police officer.

Mr. Ganesh requested Babu and, lured by the money involved, he reportedly kidnapped the child, based on information provided by a juvenile who loiters around the market.

However, as Ms. Abhinaya wanted to see the child’s family and house, Babu abandoned the child in Ambattur Industrial Estate. “He called the police control room and acted as if he had found an abandoned baby,” said a police source.

Babu, Gayathri, their son, the juvenile who helped identify the child for kidnap and two others have been arrested by the police. Childline operates a helpline 1098 for children in distress across the country.