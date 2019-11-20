Six arrested for illegal autorickshaw race in Chennai

Following the death of 30-year-old Prabhkar, a mechanic and racer, who died in an accident during an illegal autorickshaw race conducted a week ago, the Poonamalee traffic investigation police have arrested six persons who had formed a WhatsApp group to conduct such races on empty roads in the city.

According to the police, Prabhakar, who is said to be a prominent name in the illegal autorickshaw race circuit, and some his friends were involved in a race on the Tambaram-Puzhal Bypass Road a few days ago. During the race, Prabhakar lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a truck near the toll gate on Madhuravoyal Bypass Road. Initially, it was suspected to be an accident as the victim's friend claimed that he had fallen from his bike, however upon checking the victim's phone, the police found out that they were involved in a race.

A special team headed by A.V. Srinivasan, Poonamalee Traffic Investigation Inspector, started investigating the case. During the course of the investigation, the police found that autorickshaw racers and their friends had formed a WhatsApp group called VXM. While V Stood for Venkat, X stood for race and M was for Madarshah. Everything about the race including time and which stretch of road, was discussed on this group.

Based on information gathered, the police arrested six persons including Madarshah and Venkat. “The autorickshaws generally race on the Madhuravoya Bypass Road, Vandalur-Minjur Road and Urapakkam. This is a properly managed racing group as they have got into an agreement on the type of original spare parts to use -- and if anyone flouted this, they would have to pay a fine amount,” said a police officer.

The winner of the race would get Rs. 1,000. “This is among the highest in the circuit, as usually races are conducted for a few hundred rupees. While two autoricksahws are involved in the race, many others from the gang accompany them on bikes and cars too. They also shoot videos of the race,” the police officer said.

Further investigation is on.