Six arrested for DMK man’s murder in Chennai

Previous enmity over land dealings said to be motive for murder

Police picked up six suspects, including an AIADMK functionary, in connection with the murder of a DMK functionary in Madipakkam on Tuesday.

The deceased was C. Selvam, 38, a resident of Periyar Nagar and the 188th ward secretary of the party. He was in real-estate business and was preparing to contest in local bodies election.

Around 9 p.m on Tuesday, when he stepped out from an office, a gang surrounded him near a kulfi outlet and attacked him with knives.

Special teams of the police launched an investigation and nabbed a suspect and his driver at Vikravandi toll gate after a chase.

The police said the suspect, a functionary of the AIADMK, was proceeding to Thoothukudi from Sembakkam.

Sources said Selvam had previous enmity over land dealings with the AIADMK functionary who had sought police protection apprehending threat from him. Selvam also was in touch with gangster C.D. Mani.

The police picked up five more youth who were directly involved in the murder.