Six arrested for attempting to murder autorickshaw driver in Chennai

Police said a dispute had arisen between the victim and one of the perpetrators over the parking of the former’s autorickshaw at a stand in Perambur

July 21, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thiru.Vi. Ka Nagar Police on Friday arrested six suspects who allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man due to previous enmity that arose out of an argument over the parking of his autorickshaw. 

Police said that at 10.20 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, 2023,  the victim G. Kamalakannan, an autorickshaw driver of Maniammai Nagar, Perambur, was standing near a mechanic’s shop in Perambur. Six suspects, who came there in an autorickshaw attacked him using a knife and fled the scene.  Kamalakannan, who was injured in the attack, was admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. A case of attempt to murder was registered and investigated by the police, based on his brother’s complaint. 

After an investigation, the police arrested M. Vinoth alias ‘Onan’ Vinoth, 29, J. Prem Kumar, 39 of Kolathur, M. Vicky alias Kulla Vicky, 30 of Thiru Vi. Ka Nagar, P. Sasikumar, 26 of Vyasarpadi, Isaac, 23 of Perambur, and Subher Hussain, 23 of Agaram. Five knives, three mobile phones and an autorickshaw were seized from them. 

The investigation revealed that Kamalakkannan and Vinoth had had a previous dispute over the parking of the autorickshaw at the Perambur autorickshaw stand. Due to this, Vinoth, along with his friends assaulted Kamalakannan.

