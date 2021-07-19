Six arrested for advocate’s murder

CHENNAI

The advocate in Tiruvallur was hired by a woman to get a divorce from her husband

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly hacking an advocate to death at Kakkalur village in the Tiruvallur taluk police station limits.

The police said Venkatesan, 37, an advocate living in Vellarithangal village, allegedly had an affair with his client Sathya, 30, of Maduravoyal. Ms. Sathya had approached him to get divorce from her husband. She and her children were staying in a rented house at Kakkalur.

Her father, Sankar, 59, warned her against a relationship with the advocate. On Sunday night, Sankar and five others of his family allegedly attacked Venkatesan and Ms. Sathya with knives. They locked the gate of the house and fled the scene. On hearing the commotion, neighbours alerted the police. Police found Venkatesan lying in a pool of blood and the woman injured. They sent the body to Government General Hospital in Tiruvallur for postmortem and admitted the woman there for treatment.

The police arrested six family members of Sathya, including her father.