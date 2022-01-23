Six arrested for abducting shopkeeper in Mamallapuram

Victim’s neighbour planned the abduction for a ransom of ₹5 lakh

Six persons were arrested on Saturday on charge of abducting a shopkeeper in Mamallapuram police station limits.

The police said Anandan, 36,a shopkeeper, received an order for delivery of M-Sand from an unknown caller on December 18 and was asked to deliver it at a burial ground in Venpurushum for construction of a cemetery. He delivered the lorry load of m-sand at the specified place.

When he asked for payment, the caller told him that he would withdrawmoney fromthe nearest ATM and pay him. However, the buyer brandished a knife and pushed him into a car. A few others joined him on the way to Koovathur. At Koovathur, the gang forced him to call hiswife from his cellphone asking her to pay ₹5 lakh for his release. Their neighbour,Karate Saravanan, 40, who runs a workshop, volunteered to help in rescuing her husband. She along with Saravanan went with ₹2 lakh to secure her husband’s release. The gang released Mr. Anandan near the Palar bridge in Vayalaurafter receiving the money and snatching her one sovereign gold chain.

Mr. Anandan and his wife lodged a complaint at the Mamallapuram police station. Saravanan requested them not to add his name as a witness.Deputy Superintendent of Police K.Jegathishwaran took up investigation. The police suspected the involvement of Saravanan. During investigation it emerged that he was in touch with the gang that abducted Mr. Anandan. The police arrested Saravanan and during questioning he admitted to the crime.

Based on his information, the police arrested Moorthy, 40, of Manimangalam; Vijayakumar, 39, of Aalikuppam; Arjun, 35, of Semmancheri, and Ranjith Kumar, 38, and Mahendran, 40,of Mylapore. All the six have been remanded in judicial custody after being produced at the judicial magistrate court in Thirukazhukundram.