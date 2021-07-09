Six arrested for abducting a man who cheated them in job racket

They were trying to recover their money from him

The city police on Thursday arrested six persons for allegedly kidnapping a 49-year-old man as he cheated them after receiving ₹83 lakh for getting them jobs in government departments.

The police said K. Raja, 49, a native of Thanjavur, was staying in Vadapalani.

On Tuesday night, he came in his car accompanied by a driver to meet Ramamurthy, who is known to him at a lodge on Kenneth Lane in the Egmore police station limits. On reaching the spot, he was kidnapped by Ramamurthy and his associates in another car.

Raja’s car driver Purushothaman alerted the police who launched an investigation and arrested the accused — R. Ramamurthy, 52, of Tiruvannamalai; T. Kumar, 46, of Vriddhachalam; S. Sudharsan, 35 of Cuddalore; S. Killivalavan, 31, of Panruti; B. Sivabalan, 41, of Chidambaram; and V. Alex, 23, of Villupuram.

Investigation revealed that Raja had claimed that he was highly influential among officers and Ministers of AIADMK government and collected ₹83 lakh from the aspirants after assuring them jobs in government departments.

As Raja failed to get any of them jobs as promised and did not return the money, they kidnapped him to recover their money, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Raja on charges of cheating. All the seven accused have been remanded in judicial custody.