June 30, 2023 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - CHENNAI

Actor D. Sivakarthikeyan has adopted “Sheru”, a lion at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur. The three-year-old lion housed at the zoo will be taken care of with the actor’s donations for six months.

“This adoption by the actor is highly welcomed by the zoo management and it is certainly a boon for the upkeep of Sheru,” a press release from the zoo said. Mr. Sivakarthikeyan in the past adopted “Prakruti”, an elephant at the zoo, for six months.