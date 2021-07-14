ChennaiCHENNAI 14 July 2021 01:25 IST
Siva Sankar Baba arrested in yet another case
Self-styled ‘godman’ Siva Shankar Baba, 72, has been arrested in yet another case registered by the Crime Branch-CID against him for sexual assault of minor girls. He was produced before a special court in Chengalpattu on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.
Baba was arrested by the CB-CID in Delhi last month on charges of sexually abusing girls of a residential school he founded in the city’s outskirts.
