Siva Sankar Baba arrested in yet another case

CHENNAI

14 July 2021 01:25 IST

Self-styled ‘godman’ Siva Shankar Baba, 72, has been arrested in yet another case registered by the Crime Branch-CID against him for sexual assault of minor girls. He was produced before a special court in Chengalpattu on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody for 15 days.

Baba was arrested by the CB-CID in Delhi last month on charges of sexually abusing girls of a residential school he founded in the city’s outskirts.

