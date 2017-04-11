‘Situation will not improve till AIADMK is in power’

DMK working president M.K. Stalin on Monday said even though the cancellation of the byelection to the R.K.Nagar Assembly constituency had conveyed the Election Commission’s desire to conduct a free and fair election, the situation would not improve so long as the AIADMK government was in power.

“It is meaningless to expect that money distribution and misuse of power will stop till the benami AIADMK is in power. So, the cancellation of election is just a temporary arrangement to conduct a fair election,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Stalin said if the Election Commission was really interested in conducting the byelection in a democratic manner, it should initiate action against the police and election officials who were responsible for the present situation.

“It should inquire how could money flow despite the presence of special poll observers and flying squads,” he said. Above all, it should take steps to file case against the Chief Minister and ministers whose name was found in a document allegedly seized by the I-T Department during the searches at the premises of Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar.

Mr. Stalin alleged that irregularities and money distribution had become the norm in all the byelections held during the AIADMK rule and police and senior officials devised plans for the government.

“A minister introduced a new method of carrying money in police vehicles. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam too had led money distribution in byelections. In R.K. Nagar, the ruling party was emboldened by its success in previous byelections,” he alleged.

Mr. Stalin said though the Election Commission transferred 22 higher officials including the City Police Commissioner, Revenue and Corporation officials, it could not prevent money distribution by the AIADMK (Amma). “This has shocked all those who have faith in democracy,” he further said.