‘Sithalapakkam needs a bus stop and a shelter’

Commuters boarding buses from Sithalapakkam halting point have urged the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to designate a proper halting point near the intersection and build a bus shelter.

Without a designated halting point, commuters are running across the road at the intersection of Sithalapakkam Koot Road and Otttiyambakkam Main Road, putting their safety at risk.

Bus numbers 51B (Saidapet - Karanai), 105 (East Tambaram - Siruseri IT Park) and M51V (Kolathur - T. Nagar) ply on this stretch.

Route numbers 51B and 105 plies through Ottiyambakkam Main Road and M51V through Sithalapakkam Koot Road.

“We have been asking for a bus stop and a bus shelter to be built here for many months but MTC has not taken any action so far. Senior citizens and differently-abled are the most affected,” says S. Karthik, a commuter.