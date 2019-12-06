SIs suspended for misdeeds

A Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Thousand Lights police station was placed under suspension, after a video that showed him attacking a mobile phone seller went viral.

On Tuesday, SI P. Rajapandi, along with two constables, went for an enquiry to Spencer Plaza. Rajapandi entered a mobile phone store and started arguing with the shopkeeper. The SI attacked him. Following a complaint, Joint Commissioner of Police R, Sudhakar issued suspension orders.

In a separate incident, Chengalpattu district SP D. Kannan issued an order suspending SI Karthikeyan, after a video of him stealing battery from a lorry surfaced.