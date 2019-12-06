SIs suspended for misdeeds

A Sub-Inspector of Police attached to the Thousand Lights police station was placed under suspension, after a video that showed him attacking a mobile phone seller went viral.
On Tuesday, SI P. Rajapandi, along with two constables, went for an enquiry to Spencer Plaza. Rajapandi entered a mobile phone store and started arguing with the shopkeeper. The SI attacked him. Following a complaint, Joint Commissioner of Police R, Sudhakar issued suspension orders.
In a separate incident, Chengalpattu district SP D. Kannan issued an order suspending SI Karthikeyan, after a video of him stealing battery from a lorry surfaced.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.