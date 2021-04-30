SI’s son among two held for burglary

Two persons, including the son of a sub-inspector, have been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary at a shop in the Thirumullaivoyal police station limits.

Police said the complainant, N. Thangadurai, 54, runs a shop on Cholambedu Main Road in Thirumullaivoyal. On Tuesday night, he closed his shop and left for home.

Around midnight, he received a call and found his shop burgled. About ₹40,000 in cash was missing.

Mr. Thangadurai and his neighbours caught D. Abiraj, 28, son of a sub-inspector, and his associate R. Prasad, 20, of Bangarapet, while counting the money.