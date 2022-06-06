SIs likely to be promoted to fill vacancies

Shankar Jiwal ordered major reshuffle last week to fill some vacancies

The Greater Chennai Police is waiting for orders from the office of the Director-General of Police to fill the vacancies of inspectors in various departments.

Twenty five posts of inspectors in police stations, intelligence and traffic police have been vacant for more than a month since the formation of the Avadi and Tambaram Police Commissionerates.

M. Karunanithi, a retired Superintendent of Police, said inspectors had an important role to play in maintaining law and order and crime detection as they headed the police stations. Each police station in the city has two inspectors — one to head the law and order wing and the other for crime detection. Even if there was a vacancy in one wing, the personnel would face difficulties in coordinating their work.

The Greater Chennai Police has more than 100 police stations in its jurisdiction and in some of them posts of inspectors of both law and order and crime detection are vacant. Also vacancies in Intelligence, Central Crime Branch and other departments have not been filled for more than a month.

A senior official said Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal last week ordered a major reshuffle posting 32 inspectors in some stations such as Kodambakkam, Vepery, Adambakkam, Elephant Gate and Anna Nagar, Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal where the vacancies had not been filled for a long time.

The senior police official said the list of those eligible for promotion from sub- inspector to inspector has been submitted to the DGP’s office. A senior official at the DGP’s office said promotion orders were likely to be issued by the end of this week.