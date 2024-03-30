Siruseri SIPCOT fire station serves sections of OMR, ECR

March 30, 2024 03:34 pm | Updated 03:34 pm IST

Being fixated on the precise meaning of a name is a surefire way to ignore what it is silent on. Siruseri SIPCOT Fire Station is a neighbour to companies with addresses in that special economic zone and is also their designated protector, hence the name.

But its call of duty extends noticeably beyond the SEZ.

Recently, personnel from the Siruseri SIPCOT Fire Station were in action at Navalur when a tea shop and a supermarket caught fire.

According to a Tamil Nadu Fire And Rescue Services official, the outer bounds of the fire station’s jurisdiction are defined by these areas: up to Sholinganallur junction on one side of OMR; upto Kalavakkam on the other side of OMR, Covelong on East Cost Road; and Pudupakkam on Vandalur-Kelambakkam High Road.

The fire station has three machines: a water tender vehicle; a vehicle with a 54-metre ladder and another vehicle with a 104-metre ladder.

The last one is evidently in the team keeping in view the OMR skyline.

The TNFRS official remarks that the rescue personnel carry out rescue exercises involving people anf animals, and as the IT Corridor intersects with reserve forests in may places, calls for snake rescues are common.

The current building housing the fire station became functional around two years ago, the station having been moved from its old ddress (also within SIPCOT Siruseri) just a stone’s throw away.