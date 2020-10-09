Chennai

SIPCOT invites claimants of LAOP for Lok Adalat

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd. (SIPCOT) has invited 1,737 claimants, whose land acquisition original petitions (LAOP) are pending before various courts, to come for resolving disputes through Lok Adalats.

These claimants have been seeking a higher compensation for land acquisitions that were made in three specific schemes — Irungattukottai Industrial Park, Sriperumbudur Industrial Park and Oragadam Industrial Growth Centre.

These lands were acquired in Irungattukottai, Kattrambakkam, Thandalam, Sriperumbudur, Santhavellore and Oragadam villages, an official release stated.

“We are inviting them so they can get an early release of claims,” an official said.

Those looking for more information can contact 044-45261776 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on working days.

