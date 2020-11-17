Sipcot gets clearance for e-vehicle park at Manallur

The tentative project cost is ₹250 crore

The State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (Sipcot) has obtained environmental clearance for the development of an industrial park at Manallur and Soorapoondi villages in Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district.

According to sources, the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF & CC) gave the clearance last week.

Spread over 691.587 acres, the tentative project cost is around ₹250 crore.

A senior official said that an electric vehicle park would come up within this premises and a land parcel of 300 acres has been earmarked for it. “Enquiries have already started coming in from players in the e-vehicle space,” the official said. “The industrial park is planned with 90% e-vehicles and industries pertaining to auto components,”he added.

Sipcot has also identified another 1,200 acre of land near this industrial park. “The land has been handed over to us [by the Collector] and we will soon conduct a public hearing. This is a poramboke land,” the Sipcot official said.

This is expected to be developed in a phased manner over the next five to seven years.

Sipcot is also in the process of establishing new industrial parks across Tamil Nadu in places including Manaparai, Thoothukudi Phase II, Manakudi, Thindivanam, Nemili and Sakkarakottai.