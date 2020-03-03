Sinking feeling: water table dips in Feb.

Summer has just begun. And, already the water table in the city is witnessing a marginal dip by an average of half a metre.

According to a study by Chennai Metrowater, conducted in 15 zones across the city, there has been a slight drop in the water table in all the zones in February compared to the previous month.

This indicates the need to conserve water this summer to avert a crisis.

The water level has dropped to a maximum depth of nearly one metre in Ambattur, Anna Nagar and Valasaravakkam.

The water table in Valasaravakkam has declined to a maximum depth of 6.74m in February compared to 5.76m in January.

According to sources, the variations in groundwater levels occurred depending on the level of extraction and soil condition.

Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Sholinganallur were among the zones that witnessed the least dip in groundwater levels.

Water level in Sholinganallur, which was at a depth of 2.92m in January, has dropped to 3.27m last month.

Chennai Metrowater is supplying 650 million litres daily through pipeline and tankers and most residents depend on groundwater to bridge the gap.

Marginal dip

The dip was marginal because of better rainwater harvesting in many parts of the city, sources said.

Metrowater monitors the waterlevel and quality across the city through 145 shallow observation wells every month.