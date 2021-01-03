Singing of Tiruppavai suspended at Kanchi

Tension prevailed in Kancheepuram after the practice of singing the Tiruppavai was suspended on Saturday morning at the ancient Sri Varadarajaperumal temple in Kancheepuram following a dispute between two sects of Vaishnavites.
On Friday evening, officials suspended the chanting of the Nalayira Divyaprabhandham in front of the utsava idol at the ‘kannadi arai’ (mirror room) during the on-going Nammalvar Moksham festival at the temple famous for the ‘Athi Varadhar’ festival and ‘Garuda Sevai’.
A section of devotees termed the suspension of these practices by officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department as unfair. “These festivals are being celebrated for several centuries now. The temple officials were unable to implement a court order that restored rights to one sect of Vaishnavites. Suspension is not the answer to any issue,” said a devotee, who did not want to be named.
On Saturday afternoon, a peace committee meeting was held by the Kancheepuram district administration to ensure smooth conduct of the remaining festivities as part of the ‘Nammalvar Moksham’ festival.
An official said the remaining festivities would go on as per tradition.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath