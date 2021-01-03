Singing of Tiruppavai suspended at Kanchi

Tension prevailed in Kancheepuram after the practice of singing the Tiruppavai was suspended on Saturday morning at the ancient Sri Varadarajaperumal temple in Kancheepuram following a dispute between two sects of Vaishnavites.

On Friday evening, officials suspended the chanting of the Nalayira Divyaprabhandham in front of the utsava idol at the ‘kannadi arai’ (mirror room) during the on-going Nammalvar Moksham festival at the temple famous for the ‘Athi Varadhar’ festival and ‘Garuda Sevai’.

A section of devotees termed the suspension of these practices by officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department as unfair. “These festivals are being celebrated for several centuries now. The temple officials were unable to implement a court order that restored rights to one sect of Vaishnavites. Suspension is not the answer to any issue,” said a devotee, who did not want to be named.

On Saturday afternoon, a peace committee meeting was held by the Kancheepuram district administration to ensure smooth conduct of the remaining festivities as part of the ‘Nammalvar Moksham’ festival.

An official said the remaining festivities would go on as per tradition.