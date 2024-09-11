GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Singer Mano’s sons among four booked for assault on two persons at an eatery

Updated - September 11, 2024 10:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Valasaravakkam police have booked a case against four, including the two sons of singer Mano who were in an inebriated state, for allegedly assaulting two persons, including a 16-year-old boy, at an eatery in Sridevi Kuppam on Tuesday night.

Police sources said Kirubakaran, 20, of Alapakkam, and a 16-year-old boy from Maduravoyal, went to the eatery at Sridevi Kuppam in Valasaravakkam on Tuesday, after their sports practice. The singer’s two sons — Shakir and Rafi — both in an inebriated state, were also at the eatery with their friends. Following an argument between them, they allegedly assaulted the duo and fled the spot. The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint from the duo, the Valasaravakkam police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:47 pm IST

