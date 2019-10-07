Singer wins third season of Bigg Boss

Mugen Rao was announced the winner of the third season of the Tamil reality TV show Bigg Boss on Sunday night. As the title winner, the singer from Malaysia received a winner's cheque for ₹50 lakh. Dancer and choreographer Sandy was the first runner up.
Hosted by Kamal Haasan, the show lasted for 105 days. It began with 16 contestants of which, four made it to the final week.
Krishnan Kutty, the Business head of Star Vijay, said that they had received nearly 200 crore votes in total for all the contestants through the season.
“We received 20 crore votes in the finals alone, which is among the highest for any Bigg Boss Season anywhere in the world.”
