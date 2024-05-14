ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Velmurugan held

Published - May 14, 2024 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam Police have arrested singer Velmurugan for allegedly roughing up a CMRL staffer. However he was released on station bail.

Police sources said Velmurugan, 44, of Koyambedu, was driving his car along Virugambakkam around 11 p.m. on Saturday. As the road on which he was proceeding was a one-way, owing to the construction being undertaken by CMRL, a barricade was placed to stop the vehicles from going the other way. However, Velmurugan moved the barricade and drove his car on the stretch.

On seeing this, a staff of CMRL at the site objected to it. This led to an argument between the two and Velmurugan abused him and roughed him up.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested him and let him off later on station bail.

