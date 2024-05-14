Singer Velmurugan held

The Virugambakkam Police have arrested singer Velmurugan for allegedly roughing up a CMRL staffer. However he was released on station bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources said Velmurugan, 44, of Koyambedu, was driving his car along Virugambakkam around 11 p.m. on Saturday. As the road on which he was proceeding was a one-way, owing to the construction being undertaken by CMRL, a barricade was placed to stop the vehicles from going the other way. However, Velmurugan moved the barricade and drove his car on the stretch.

On seeing this, a staff of CMRL at the site objected to it. This led to an argument between the two and Velmurugan abused him and roughed him up.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested him and let him off later on station bail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.