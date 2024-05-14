GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Singer Velmurugan held

Published - May 14, 2024 12:24 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam Police have arrested singer Velmurugan for allegedly roughing up a CMRL staffer. However he was released on station bail.

Police sources said Velmurugan, 44, of Koyambedu, was driving his car along Virugambakkam around 11 p.m. on Saturday. As the road on which he was proceeding was a one-way, owing to the construction being undertaken by CMRL, a barricade was placed to stop the vehicles from going the other way. However, Velmurugan moved the barricade and drove his car on the stretch.

On seeing this, a staff of CMRL at the site objected to it. This led to an argument between the two and Velmurugan abused him and roughed him up.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested him and let him off later on station bail.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.