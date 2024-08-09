Singer Ranjith on playing late-night volleyball on the beach

Singer-songwriter Ranjith K. Govind takes a stroll down memory lane to share one of his fondest memories associated with Chennai.

“There are too many [memories] actually, because I literally grew up in Chennai. I was born in Kerala, but I came here and did my education right from LKG. Right after college, and before I got into serious playback singing, there was a phase where, you know, I had some time with me, but my head was buzzing with too many questions about my future and all those things.”

“So, we were a bunch of about 10, which included other musicians, sound engineers, and like-minded people. We all used to go to the Thiruvanmiyur Beach, set up a pole there, and play volleyball by the beach. Since we were working and hustling our way through our respective industries, you know, we used to catch up at 10 at night and play all the way past midnight.”

“This was the time when we didn’t have so much curfew around the beach as we have right now. So, yeah, we just used to play our hearts out for fun; not that we were professional volleyballers or something, but it was something about the beach and the night vibe. Of course, we had floodlights. So, we managed to have our own little fun.”

“Happy birthday, Chennai! I am made of Chennai.”

