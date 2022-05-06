Singara Chennai 2.0: Around one lakh poor families to get modern sports infrastructure in OSR lands

The development of modern infrastructure for sports for the young residents will be taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0 in the OSR lands in the apartment complexes for the poor

Children from over 99,000 homes for the poor in the city will get modern sports infrastructure and parks in OSR lands in the tenements developed by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).

At the first meeting of the city’s Urban Habitat Development Committee headed by Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi held in Ripon Buildings, officials including Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal stressed the need for initiatives to prevent drug abuse and crime among the youth in some of the 99,000 homes in various parts of the city.

The development of modern infrastructure for sports for the young residents will be taken up under Singara Chennai 2.0 in the OSR lands in the apartment complexes for the poor.

The slum areas in the city are also expected to get a makeover with better civic infrastructure, modern parks in OSR lands, children’s play area to promote creativity, improved source of livelihood for residents and better coordination between various line agencies.

All MLAs in the city participated in the meeting, demanding improvement in the urban habitat of such low income neighborhoods. They stressed the need for better management of sewage, waste and improved water supply for the 99000 families in various parts of the city.

A total of 15 zonal committees for urban habitat development in slum areas will be formed in Chennai to facilitate growth and development of such areas with better services for all residents including welfare schemes for the residents. According to the data shared during the meeting, 99032 apartments have been maintained by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board in Chennai. Some of the public health issues including vector borne diseases and other communicable diseases reported in various residential areas have been reportedly caused because of poor maintenance in such slum areas in each of the 15 zones. So the State government has planned to improve the infrastructure in such areas with better coordination between the Greater Chennai Corporation, police, TNUHDB and other line agencies.

The coordination among various line agencies is expected to be strengthened by the formation of the zonal committees headed by the zonal officers in each of the 15 zones.

Tondiarpet zone has 7428 apartments, Manali 288, Tondiarpet 12938, Royapuram 1119, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 6680, Ambattur 496, Anna Nagar 6484, Teynampet 17521, Kodambakkam 6856, Adyar 8754 and Sholinganallur 30468 apartments for the poor families.