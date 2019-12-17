Chennai

Singapore Airlines to introduce Boeing 787-10 on Chennai-Singapore route

more-in

Singapore Airlines will introduce the Boeing 787-10 aircraft on the Chennai-Singapore route, instead of the Airbus A330-300 aircraft. The inaugural flight will leave Chennai airport on May 20, according to a press release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 1:32:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/singapore-airlines-to-introduce-boeing-787-10-on-chennai-singapore-route/article30324515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY