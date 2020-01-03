Singaperumal Temple tank filled with garbage, residents say

Thousands of devotees visiting the Singaperumal Temple are disappointed at the pitiable state of the temple tank. The temple tank, located near Kulakarai, street is filled with garbage-soaked water. While the tank is well protected by wrought iron gates from the outside, residents who live in the vicinity complained that waste water let out by those washing clothes and from nearby houses, is destroying the quality of water inside the tank.

Umashankar, a resident of Singaperumal Koil, complaining about the waste water and garbage being dumped into the tank rued that the water from the tank was used for the deities of the temple.

Residents of the area pointed out since the gates of the pond are always open, many anti-social elements drink liquor sitting on the steps during the night. Residents want the temple authorities to take steps to clean the water body and keep the gates locked to prevent the water being polluted.

Residents also want the temple authorities to prevent waste water from being let into the pond.