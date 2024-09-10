GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SIMS Pharmacy now open in 10 metro stations in Chennai

Published - September 10, 2024 11:45 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, and Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of the SRM Group, inaugurated the new pharmacies on Tuesday.

J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, and Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of the SRM Group, inaugurated the new pharmacies on Tuesday.

The SIMS Pharmacy, which already operates a pharmacy in the Vadapalani Metrorail station, has opened pharmacies in nine more metrorail stations in the city. 

J. Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary of the Co-operation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, and Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman of the SRM Group, inaugurated the nine new pharmacies on Tuesday. The metro stations where the SIMS Pharmacy are open are: Alandur, Egmore, Chennai Central, Koyambedu, High Court, Thirumangalam, Government Estate, Thousand Lights, CMBT and Vadapalani. 

SIMS Pharmacy offers home consultation services through Hello Doctor at the metro stations. Commuters can seek medical consultations from certified physicians in the comfort of their residences either through in-person visits or through remote tele-consultation. 

As part of the SIMS Pharmacy project, a complimentary home consultation with doctors will be provided for one month, commencing from September 9 to October 9 this year. The Hello Doctor service will be solely available to CMRL commuters and can be availed on appointment by calling 044-20012001. 

