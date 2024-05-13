SIMS Hospital launches specialised centre to treat rib cage disorders

SIMS Hospital in Chennai has launched a dedicated centre to treat rib fractures and breastbone deformity.

The Centre of Excellence for Rib Cage Disorders will cater to patients suffering from rib fractures, including those with multiple rib fractures, flail chest (multiple fractured ribs that move abnormally during breathing), complications such as pneumothorax (collapsed lung) and subcutaneous emphysema (air trapped under the skin), experts said.

At a press conference on Monday, V.V. Bashi, Director, Institute of Cardiac & Aortic Disorders and Head, Centre of Excellence at SIMS, said cases of patients suffering life-threatening injuries on the rib cage, resulting from major accidents, have been consistently increasing.

“Every day we get two or three accident-related cases where patients suffer rib fractures. Through the Centre, they will be treated with minimally invasive procedures so there will be no need for the patient to stay in the hospital for one or two months,” he said.

Rajkamal Vishnu, cardiothoracic surgeon, said the Centre would also focus on rib cage disorders which alter the chest dynamics, leading to breathing difficulties and other cardiac issues. Titanium rods would be used for the procedures, he said, adding that for children who have had deformities, the rods can be removed two years after the surgery.

“The main thing we will do is to preserve the normal anatomy of the rib cage,” Dr. Vishnu said. According to the experts, the minimally invasive approach taken by the Centre will help avoid prolonged stays in the intensive care unit, pain management medications, and extended periods of bed rests.

