SIMS Hospital honours organ donors with ‘Wall of Hope’

Updated - August 03, 2024 07:43 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Chennai

It features photos of the donors as a tribute to their generosity. The event was held to mark Indian Organ Donation Day

The Hindu Bureau

Participants at the event honouring organ donors held by SIMS Hospital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

SIMS Hospital on Saturday marked Indian Organ Donation Day by honouring individuals who have made a significant impact through organ donation. The hospital invited donor families and inaugurated a ‘Wall of Hope’, featuring photos of the donors as a tribute to their generosity.

Donors who made significant contributions across age groups include Pattabiraman, whose generosity enabled organ transplants for four people, Ganapathi Akash, a talented football player who saved six lives through organ donation. Another young donor, Akash, made a lasting impact by saving five lives with his donation, the release said.

Participating in the event, M. Ravi, former Director-General of Police, Greater Chennai Police, pledged his support for organ donation, a press release from the hospital said. “Organ transplantation is more than a medical marvel; it’s a heroic testament to the indomitable human spirit,” he said. Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM Group, said organ donation gave people hope when times were tough.

