SIMS Hospital conducts camp

About 100 Aavin Cooperative Society Employees were screened for diabetes and vaccinated against Hepatitis B, Tetanus and Typhoid at a two-day camp organised by SIMS Hospital, a multi-specialty facility at Madhavaram recently.

A press release said the camp was initiated by the Department of Social Medicine headed by P.Kuganantham, senior consultant. The camp also had health check-ups, including optical and dental check-ups. Dr.Kuganantham said people must understand the importance of regular health check-ups and be aware of certain kinds of diseases for a healthy lifestyle.