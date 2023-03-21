SIMS and LifeCell Diagnostics jointly launch clinic for genetic analysis

March 21, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Genetic Clinic, which will provide free consultations and counselling to patients, was launched on Tuesday at SRM Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) as a joint venture with LifeCell Diagnostics, a diagnostic laboratory providing services in newborn, prenatal and postnatal screening and diagnostics.

“Most diseases are tied in a knot with genetics, and this clinic will help in untying that knot with world-class solutions”, said P.M. Gopinath, director and senior consultant, Institute of Obstetrics, Gynaecology and In Vitro Fertilisation, SIMS. “Genetics can help identify and address disease patterns and is especially useful in neurology, endocrinology, paediatrics and oncology,” said Raju Sivasamy, vice-president, SIMS.

The clinic will provide patients with risk awareness about disorders, supportive counselling and present them with informed choices as next steps. A memorandum of understanding was exchanged between the two organisations.

Shagun Aggarwal, additional professor, Department of Medical Genetics, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad, said no branch of medicine had been left untouched from genetics and called the lab futuristic. She delivered a presentation describing genetic disorders and methods to identify their cases, basic concepts and the application of genomic medicine.

“Through this clinic we will ensure that every patient will leave with a solution,” said Jishnu Pisharody, general manager, sales, south zone 2, LifeCell.