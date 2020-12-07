Simple tests needed to diagnose and treat blood disorders: experts

Webinar organised by The Hindu and Kauvery Hospital

There are a wide variety of blood disorders that could affect children and adults. While many of them could be solved simply by supplementing the deficient nutrients, there are some disorders that may need intense evaluation and even therapy.

At a webinar organised by The Hindu and Kauvery Hospital on Sunday, three expert haematologists explained the myriad disorders of the blood and how they are diagnosed and treated.

The participants were R.M. Subbaiah, haematologist and bone marrow transplant physician; Vinod Gunasekaran, consultant paediatric haematologist, oncologist and BMT physician from Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi; and Dolly Daniel, professor of transfusion medicine, Christian Medical College, Vellore. The experts explained the role of bone marrow in producing blood cells and how things go wrong in the blood system, either due to an acute infection or chronic ailment.

“A child is not a miniature adult and its demands are different,” Dr. Vinod said. Iron deficiency can be present even before a child is born if the mother is iron-deficient.

“Iron deficiency is the most common blood disorder in the world, especially in India where it is really a public health problem. The last three months of pregnancy are crucial as the iron requirement is transferred from the mother to the baby during this period. In case of premature birth, the baby becomes iron-deficient,” he added.

Rigorous investigation

Some of the more serious blood disorders require fairly simple tests to diagnose and treat, whereas others may require rigorous investigation followed by therapy, said Dr. Daniel.

“A good diagnosis is a combo – every small detail is relevant – including a good clinical examination,” according to her. “There is a very fine balance between production and destruction of blood cells,” she said.

To a question on the reason for high white blood cell count, Dr. Subbaiah said it could be physiological as in pregnancy or physical stress to the body or pathological.